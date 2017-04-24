“Apple just sent an email to members of the App Store affiliate program saying that App Store commissions will be reduced from 7 percent to 2.5 percent on May 1st — that’s a 64 percent cut,” Romain Dillet reports for TechCrunch. “While this change will have no effect on App Store users, it has some implications on the App Store ecosystem.”

“Many websites from the Apple community link to App Store downloads with a unique referral ID in the link,” Dillet reports. “When customers buy apps or in-app purchases using this link, Apple gives back a small cut to its affiliate partner.”

“If Apple drastically cuts this revenue stream, the company could end up alienating people writing for those sites,” Dillet reports. “But it could also indicate that some bigger App Store changes are coming soon.”

