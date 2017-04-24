“Many websites from the Apple community link to App Store downloads with a unique referral ID in the link,” Dillet reports. “When customers buy apps or in-app purchases using this link, Apple gives back a small cut to its affiliate partner.”
“If Apple drastically cuts this revenue stream, the company could end up alienating people writing for those sites,” Dillet reports. “But it could also indicate that some bigger App Store changes are coming soon.”
MacDailyNews Take: Could have some major implications for App review sites, if they’ve put all or many of their eggs in Apple’s basket – especially give Apple’s oh-so-genous single week of notice.
However, after the great Apple Store affiliate purge and then the slow motion iAd train wreck, we doubt anyone with any experience or knowledge of history whatsoever would trust any Apple affiliate program as a reliable revenue source.