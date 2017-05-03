“Taiwan-based OEM Inventec reportedly has landed orders from Apple to produce a connected speaker device, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report,” Steve Shen reports for DigiTimes.

“The connected speaker will be Apple’s first AI-based smart home device powered by Siri and is expected to take on Amazon’s smart home assistant Echo, said the report, citing Kuo Ming-chi, an analyst at Taiwan-based KGI Securities,” Shen reports. “Apple is expected to unveil the smart speaker during its annual WWDC 2017 conference to be held in June, Kuo said, adding that the connected speaker will be priced higher than the US$179 for Echo.”

Shen reports, “Inventec is the sole assembler of Apple’s wireless AirPod products…”

