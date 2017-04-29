“The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index, and the Nasdaq Composite Index all finished higher for the week and for month of April as the benchmarks closed slightly lower on Friday,” Witkowski reports. “The Nasdaq closed less than 2 points away from its closing record while both the Dow industrials and S&P 500 are less than 1% away from their own record highs.”
“‘The next week is unusual in that there’s a mix of everything that’s important,’ said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in an interview,” Witkowski reports. “Boockvar believes the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing data for April, due out on Monday, along with services data on Wednesday, will be the most important data points on the week, ending with April jobs figures on Friday… On top of everything else, earnings season is still in full swing. Apple Inc. earnings will be the most watched on Tuesday…”
MacDailyNews Note: As usual, we plan to bring you Apple’s Q217 results as soon as they’re released, right around 4:30pm on May 2nd – just check our home page. Following that, we also plan to cover Apple’s Q217 conference call with live notes starting at 5pm that day.
