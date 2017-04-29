“Investors face a fire hose of possible stock-market catalysts during another heavy week of earnings reports as the Federal Reserve holds its May policy meeting and a wealth of economic data is released, topped off by the April jobs report on Friday,” Wallace Witkowski reports for MarketWatch.

“The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index, and the Nasdaq Composite Index all finished higher for the week and for month of April as the benchmarks closed slightly lower on Friday,” Witkowski reports. “The Nasdaq closed less than 2 points away from its closing record while both the Dow industrials and S&P 500 are less than 1% away from their own record highs.”

“‘The next week is unusual in that there’s a mix of everything that’s important,’ said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in an interview,” Witkowski reports. “Boockvar believes the Institute for Supply Management manufacturing data for April, due out on Monday, along with services data on Wednesday, will be the most important data points on the week, ending with April jobs figures on Friday… On top of everything else, earnings season is still in full swing. Apple Inc. earnings will be the most watched on Tuesday…”

Read more in the full article here.