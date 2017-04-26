“Shortly after 8 p.m.,” Hollyfield reports, “which is closing time for the store, five burglars in their late teens or early 20s entered the store and grabbed 17 iPhones, three iPads and two computers.”
Hollyfield reports, “There was also a burglary at the Apple Store on Nov. 25, 2016 when a group of burglars stole $35,000 to $40,000 in equipment.”
MacDailyNews Take: Which Apple will promptly disable, dumb-asses.
Steve Jobs never wanted devices in Apple locations to be shackled with security tethers.
