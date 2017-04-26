“$24,000 worth of computers, iPads and iPhones were stolen from an Apple Store in Corte Madera, police said,” Amy Hollyfield reports for KGO-TV. “The same store was robbed just months ago.”

“Shortly after 8 p.m.,” Hollyfield reports, “which is closing time for the store, five burglars in their late teens or early 20s entered the store and grabbed 17 iPhones, three iPads and two computers.”

Hollyfield reports, “There was also a burglary at the Apple Store on Nov. 25, 2016 when a group of burglars stole $35,000 to $40,000 in equipment.”

