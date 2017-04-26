“Apple continues to be misunderstood,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon.

“With the company’s cash cows showing signs of maturity, Apple’s interest in new industries is growing. Questions are swirling as to where Apple may be headed next,” Cybart writes. “The answer is found by assessing how Apple views itself and the role it has to play in the world. Apple isn’t a tech company, but rather it’s a design company betting that consumers want something more than just technology in their lives.”

