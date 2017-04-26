“With the company’s cash cows showing signs of maturity, Apple’s interest in new industries is growing. Questions are swirling as to where Apple may be headed next,” Cybart writes. “The answer is found by assessing how Apple views itself and the role it has to play in the world. Apple isn’t a tech company, but rather it’s a design company betting that consumers want something more than just technology in their lives.”
As <a href="http://macdailynews.com/2015/05/25/jony-ive-promoted-to-chief-design-officer/" we wrote in May 2015:
The fact is that Apple without Jony Ive is worse off than Apple without Tim Cook. Tim Cook is easier to replace than Jony Ive.
Steve Jobs called Jonathan Ive his ‘spiritual partner’ at Apple. He told his biographer Walter Isaacson that Ive had ‘more operation power’ at Apple than anyone besides Jobs himself — that there’s no one at the company who can tell Ive what to do. That, Jobs said, is “the way I set it up.”
