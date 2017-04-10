While Apple is working on the next-gen Mac Pro, coming in 2018 at the earliest according to Apple SVP Phil Schiller (“that’ll take longer than this year to do” – so they’re obviously not that far along in the process where changes/additions/subtractions can’t be made), we thought this would be a great time for Mac-using professionals weigh in.

All we know from Apple, so far, about the next-gen Mac Pro (and pro displays) is that neither will ship this year. Apple is “completely rethinking” the Mac Pro and the company wants “to architect it so that [they] can keep it fresh with regular improvements, and [they’re] committed to making it [their] highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for [Apple’s] demanding pro customers.”

Last week, Schiller also stated, “We think it’s really important to create something great for our pro customers who want a Mac Pro modular system…”

So, pros, what’s on your Mac Pro wishlist?