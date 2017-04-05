“Private-sector hiring this year remained strong as employers reported adding more workers to their payrolls in March than expected, according to a report released Wednesday,” Joshua Jamerson reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Private payrolls across the nation rose by 263,000 last month, said payroll processor Automatic Data Processing Inc. and forecasting firm Moody’s Analytics. This was much better than a gain of 180,000 expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.”

“In February, ADP’s report showed the private-sector added 298,000 jobs,” Jamerson reports. “‘The gains are broad based but most notable in the goods producing side of the economy including construction, manufacturing and mining,’ said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.”

“Most of the job gains came from small businesses, defined by ADP as companies with 49 or fewer employees. These firms added 118,000 jobs,” Jamerson reports. “Midsize firms with 50 to 499 employees added 100,000 workers, while large businesses added 45,000.”

