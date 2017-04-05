“In February, ADP’s report showed the private-sector added 298,000 jobs,” Jamerson reports. “‘The gains are broad based but most notable in the goods producing side of the economy including construction, manufacturing and mining,’ said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics.”
“Most of the job gains came from small businesses, defined by ADP as companies with 49 or fewer employees. These firms added 118,000 jobs,” Jamerson reports. “Midsize firms with 50 to 499 employees added 100,000 workers, while large businesses added 45,000.”
MacDailyNews Take: Economists again caught off guard? Big surprise.
More good news for Apple as more people with discretionary income means more sales of Macs, iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, AirPods, etc.!
