Bruno reports, “‘The only practical way to make iPhone’s, or other products like that in the U.S., is you’ve got to be able to manage the supply chain effectively,’ Sculley told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney. ‘Many of these components are being made in Mexico. So we’ve got to figure out how to get the components in the supply chain to the U.S. so they can be assembled and that requires a lot of these border tax issues.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the the unprepared sugared water salesbozo, John Sculley. Apple’s worst CEO ever.
