“Former Apple CEO John Sculley does not think iPhone manufacturing within the U.S. is practical at this time,” Giovanni Bruno reports for TheStreet.

Bruno reports, “‘The only practical way to make iPhone’s, or other products like that in the U.S., is you’ve got to be able to manage the supply chain effectively,’ Sculley told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney. ‘Many of these components are being made in Mexico. So we’ve got to figure out how to get the components in the supply chain to the U.S. so they can be assembled and that requires a lot of these border tax issues.'”

