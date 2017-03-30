The Jakarta Post reports, “The center is scheduled to commence operations in the second quarter and Apple will carry on with the second center in Java and the third center outside Java.”
“On Friday, the tech powerhouse will officially launch its latest series of smartphones, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in Indonesia,” The Jakarta Post reports. “The company was not able to sell several models of its iPhone 6 series after the government issued a regulation, which required phone makers to meet a certain amount of local content, including through the establishment of R&D centers. Apple finally agreed to comply with the regulation early this year by committing to building the centers and pledging to pour US$44 million into the R&D in Indonesia until 2018.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Great to see iPhone 7 and 7 Plus officially arrive in Indonesia!