“Backups are a lot like insurance: it’s imperative to have it, and you hope you never have to use it. Likewise, if you need to use a backup hard drive to restore your data, it can save you hours of time, money and headaches,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Intego. “We often remind you how important it is to back up your files, but it’s not just the backup that matters. The media you use to store your data is critical!”

“There are different types of backup hard drives available for Mac,” McElhearn writes. “You can use external hard drives connected to your Mac, portable hard drives that you connect when needed, or network devices. You have lots of choice, but each of these devices works best in specific situations. So how can you tell which type of hard drive is best for you?”

“Choosing a hard drive to back up your data can be a quest in and of itself,” McElhearn writes. “This post highlights the different types of hard drives for Mac that you can use, and how to choose the best backup hardware for your needs.”

