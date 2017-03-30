“There are different types of backup hard drives available for Mac,” McElhearn writes. “You can use external hard drives connected to your Mac, portable hard drives that you connect when needed, or network devices. You have lots of choice, but each of these devices works best in specific situations. So how can you tell which type of hard drive is best for you?”
“Choosing a hard drive to back up your data can be a quest in and of itself,” McElhearn writes. “This post highlights the different types of hard drives for Mac that you can use, and how to choose the best backup hardware for your needs.”
MacDailyNews Take: Always remember: The soundest backup plans have both on-site and off-site storage (in case of fire, flood, or other natural disaster).