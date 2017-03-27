“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will begin volume production of Apple’s A11 chips in April,” Steve Shen reports for DigiTimes.

TSMC “will prepare a capacity for production of 50 million units of the chip before July, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report,” Shen reports. “The A11 chips, which will power the upcoming iPhone series slated for launch in September 2017, will be built on a 10 nm FinFET process and packed with a wafer-level integrated fan-out (InFO) packaging technology, said the report.”

Shen reports, “TSMC is expected to maintain a capacity for rolling out 100 million A11chips before the end of 2017.”

