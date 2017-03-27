“The updates today includes the ability to open password-protected documents using Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro, iPhones and iPads, alongside new editing features for all the applications,” Barbosa reports. “Apple has also made it easier to find and replace fonts throughout entire documents.”
“Pages has also added the ability to add bookmarks that link from one part of a document to another, a similar feature to what’s available in Keynote,” Barbosa reports. “On the Mac, Pages has added support for mathematical equations using LaTeX or MathML, and importing and exporting RTF documents.”
Full listings of “What’s New” in Pages 6.1, Numbers 4.1, and Keynote 7.1 here.
MacDailyNews Note: On the Mac, Pages 6.1, Numbers 4.1, and Keynote 7.1 are available via Software Update (Mac App Store Updates tab).