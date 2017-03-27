“TSMC will begin churning out Apple’s next generation A11-series processors for the next-generation iPhone in April, local reports claim, confirming December speculation from BlueFin Research Partners,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Apple’s existing 64-bit A10 series chip is manufactured using 16 nanometer process, so it’s reasonable to assume the new A11 will deliver significant performance gains on the basis of the move to 10nm alone, presumably without impacting battery life,” Evans writes. “In 2015, TSMC claimed its 10-nanometer technology will provide a “20% speed gain and 40% power reduction” relative to 16-nanometer technology.”

Evans writes, “”It is worth pointing out that Apple’s A10 series processor provided 40 percent greater CPU performance and 50 percent better graphics performance than we saw in the preceding A9 processor.”

