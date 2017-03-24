“As always, the first Dell monitors off the production line are designed to be high-end professional monitors,” Cutress reports. “Overall an 8K monitor offers 33.2 megapixels of coverage, which in a 32-inch (31.5-inch) form factor gives 280 pixels per inch. 33.2 megapixels is four times that of UHD, which is 8.3 megapixels.”
“Dell’s UP3218K is now available to purchase on Dell’s website for $4999,” Cutress reports. “From 2013 to 2016, the prices of UHD monitors fell from $3500-$5000 to $350-$500. Extrapolating this, users wanting an 8K panel on their desk in a more comfortable price bracket might have to wait until 2020 or so to get one.”
MacDailyNews Take: Now, besides $4,999.99 + shipping + tax (where applicable), all you need is a piece of black electrical tape and you’ll be good to go!
Also, as we wrote early last month:
Apple ceding the display business damages the Apple brand. Apple does not lead in an essential personal computing component and other companies logos are destined to be in Mac users’ faces all day long. Not smart. Cook & Co. should reconsider their decision and make and sell Apple-branded displays. Direct profits aren’t the issue, ancillary profits are; smart executives like Cook should be able to recognize the power of perception.
Not making Apple-branded, Apple-designed displays is an example of Compaq thinking, Tim.
