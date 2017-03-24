“The recent rise of ‘4K’ (or more accurately, Ultra-HD at 3840×2160) monitors has shown that there is a demand for high resolution interfaces beyond a smartphone,” Ian Cutress reports for AnandTech. “24-inch UHD displays can be had for as little as $350. We may see history repeat itself with 8K monitors from today.”

“As always, the first Dell monitors off the production line are designed to be high-end professional monitors,” Cutress reports. “Overall an 8K monitor offers 33.2 megapixels of coverage, which in a 32-inch (31.5-inch) form factor gives 280 pixels per inch. 33.2 megapixels is four times that of UHD, which is 8.3 megapixels.”

“Dell’s UP3218K is now available to purchase on Dell’s website for $4999,” Cutress reports. “From 2013 to 2016, the prices of UHD monitors fell from $3500-$5000 to $350-$500. Extrapolating this, users wanting an 8K panel on their desk in a more comfortable price bracket might have to wait until 2020 or so to get one.”



