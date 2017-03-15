Apple shares were up slightly in premarket trading today after RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani upped his price target on AAPL from $140 to $155 while maintaining his “Outperform” rating.

RBC “said growth in the technology giant’s services business provided a path to higher market valuations,” Tomi Kilgore reports for MarketWatch.

“Daryanani’s new price target was 12% above the stock’s closing price of $138.99 on Wednesday, and 6.4% above the average target of the 42 analysts surveyed by FactSet of $145.69,” Kilgore reports. “Daryanani outlook for its services business implies it will be a $48 billion to $50 billion business by fiscal 2020. That suggests either healthy growth in average revenue per unit (ARPU) or a ‘sizable” acquisition is coming.'”

