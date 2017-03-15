RBC “said growth in the technology giant’s services business provided a path to higher market valuations,” Tomi Kilgore reports for MarketWatch.
“Daryanani’s new price target was 12% above the stock’s closing price of $138.99 on Wednesday, and 6.4% above the average target of the 42 analysts surveyed by FactSet of $145.69,” Kilgore reports. “Daryanani outlook for its services business implies it will be a $48 billion to $50 billion business by fiscal 2020. That suggests either healthy growth in average revenue per unit (ARPU) or a ‘sizable” acquisition is coming.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The growth of iPhone’s installed base alone can double Apple’s Services business’ revenue by 2020. No “sizable acquisition” required.
Note: AAPL at $142.86 per share equals $1000 per share pre-split (2014’s 7:1 split).
