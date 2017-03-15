“Apple is expected to launch a slew of new iPads in the coming weeks, and it’s all going down at what may be the first press conference to be held at Apple’s shiny new Apple Campus headquarters,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“A new report indicates that Apple is about to unveil four new iPad models, and all of them will get the “Pro” moniker, even the brand new iPad mini,” Smith reports. “Greek site TechValue says it’s able to confirm that four new iPad models are coming, including the iPad Pro 2 in 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch flavors, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and a brand new iPad mini Pro.”

Smith reports, “With the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple will introduce a new iPad size in its lineup. The 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions will also be upgraded.”

