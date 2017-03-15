“A new report indicates that Apple is about to unveil four new iPad models, and all of them will get the “Pro” moniker, even the brand new iPad mini,” Smith reports. “Greek site TechValue says it’s able to confirm that four new iPad models are coming, including the iPad Pro 2 in 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch flavors, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and a brand new iPad mini Pro.”
Smith reports, “With the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, Apple will introduce a new iPad size in its lineup. The 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions will also be upgraded.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll see if this ‘iPad mini Pro’ rumor pans out.
SEE ALSO:
Does a 10.5-inch iPad solve Apple’s problem? – March 15, 2017
Apple to reveal all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro in early April event at new Steve Jobs Theater, sources say – March 14, 2017
Apple’s all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro to feature 2,024-by-1,668 display; same physical size as current 9.7 inch iPad Pro – February 27, 2017
Why a 10.5-inch iPad makes mathematical sense – January 12, 2017
Ming-Chi Kuo: Three new Apple iPads on the way, including new model with 10-10.5-inch display – January 9, 2017