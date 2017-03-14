“NAS is storage that you attach via ethernet or Wi-Fi and access across the network,” Jon L. Jacobi writes for TechHive. “What that doesn’t tell you is that most NAS boxes have the smarts of a PC, with a full-blown app environment that includes extensive backup abilities.”

“But there are two things that even NAS-aware users might not realize: First, many NAS boxes are perfectly capable of backing up data from PCs running any type of operating system (e.g., Windows, OS X [sic] [recte macOS], or Linux) from anywhere, using nothing more than their integrated utilities,” Jacobi writes. “All you need to do is configure the PC to give up its data, and then use the NAS box to grab it.”

“Second, most NAS boxes can also sync with OneDrive, Google Drive, DropBox and other cloud services to keep your mobile data backed up, too. Sadly, Apple’s iCloud is one of the few services that is not widely supported. But there are ways,” Jacobi writes. “Apple doesn’t allow access to iCloud from anything other than its own apps. If you’re an iPhone user, I recommend using DropBox.”

“The simplest way to back up computers on a local network is via SMB. It’s the standard network protocol for Windows PCs, and is what is used by Windows simply as file sharing. But it’s also supported by Macs and Linux PCs. In fact most NAS boxes run some form of Linux,” Jacobi writes. “[Versus a Windows PC], it’s even easier on a Mac as almost everything is already shared by default…”

