“Certainly, as well as competent antivirus, folks with a Mac need a quality Virtual Private Network just as much as anyone on Windows – although not every VPN service provides a client or satisfactory support for macOS users,” Athow writes. However, if you’re stuck as to which provider to go with, help is at hand.”
“Having a good Mac client is a huge boon in terms of simply making things as easy as possible. Solid iOS support is also a welcome feature if you’re heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem and have an iPhone as well as a Mac,” Athow writes. “Next, you need powerful security with strong encryption, which goes without saying, and an easily understandable privacy policy that makes it perfectly clear what data is kept by the provider. Good performance levels obviously don’t hurt, either.”
Read more, and find out the five best VPN services for Mac, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An additional possibility, besides rolling your own VPN server using an old Mac, is TunnelBear. We’ve used it on our Macs and it works well.
SEE ALSO:
The best free VPN app for Apple’s iPhone – January 18, 2017
This home VPN router setup protects your data wherever you are – April 7, 2016
Dvorak: You need a VPN, or you’re screwed – March 23, 2016
Why you should avoid free VPNs – January 29, 2016
How to easily turn that old Mac into an inexpensive personal VPN – November 19, 2015
How and why you should use a VPN to protect your data’s final mile – January 16, 2015