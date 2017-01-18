“Betternet is a terrific VPN service. It’s perfectly easy to activate on iPhone with one tap and connect to the ‘optimal’ location. If you need to connect to a specific location, you can do so at several areas in the world including multiple U.S. points for a low monthly fee,” George Tinari writes for iPhoneHacks. “It’s secure, fast, and consistently works well.”

“You don’t need to use VPN all the time, but they’re ideal for when you have to use an unsecured public Wi-Fi network or if you can’t access location-restricted websites,” Tinari writes. “On iPhone, the best VPN apps are ones that don’t log your data and invade your privacy — something VPNs are meant to protect — and they have a simple, easy-to-use interface. Our pick for the best free VPN on iPhone is Betternet.”

“Within a few seconds or less, Betternet has you connected and you can already go about browsing. It’s totally free and safe, no questions asked,” Tinari writes. “Betternet does not snoop into your data nor sells it for money… The only ways Betternet make money are through ads within the app — not while you browse — and videos. Every so often to connect to the VPN you’re asked to watch a short advertisement first. The button will say ‘Watch a video and connect’ but within moments, your VPN is active. Of course, there is an easy workaround to this though. Just tap ‘Skip and connect’ right underneath.”

“Betternet offers a premium version of its service,” Tinari writes. “Premium gives you several location options, plus the promise of an even faster connection and prioritized tech support should you need it. It costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 on an annual basis — the latter is a nice 50 percent discount.”

