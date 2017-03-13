“Just two months ago, fans were expecting that the revamped desktop was going to see its release before the end of the first quarter,” Alcalde reports. “Now that April is about two weeks away, a March unveiling is still possible. Hopefully Apple doesn’t come up empty again like it did the last time.”
“The most common projection about the next iMac is that it’s going to equip an Intel Kaby Lake i7-7700K chipset, which has DisplayPort 1.2, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 support,” Alcalde reports. “Previous reports also suggest that the upcoming desktop may sport an upgraded 5K display along with virtual reality (VR) capabilities. The 27-inch iMac 2017 is also linked with the AMD Polaris 10 graphics chip.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we just so happen to be in the market for new iMacs, this would be a very welcome development, indeed!