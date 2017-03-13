“It seems like it has been an eternity since the iMac was last updated,” Alvin Alcalde reports for International Business Times. “The most recent iMac model came out in October 13, 2015. And Apple hasn’t really provided hints about its successor over the last few months.”

“Just two months ago, fans were expecting that the revamped desktop was going to see its release before the end of the first quarter,” Alcalde reports. “Now that April is about two weeks away, a March unveiling is still possible. Hopefully Apple doesn’t come up empty again like it did the last time.”

“The most common projection about the next iMac is that it’s going to equip an Intel Kaby Lake i7-7700K chipset, which has DisplayPort 1.2, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 support,” Alcalde reports. “Previous reports also suggest that the upcoming desktop may sport an upgraded 5K display along with virtual reality (VR) capabilities. The 27-inch iMac 2017 is also linked with the AMD Polaris 10 graphics chip.”

