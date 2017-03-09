If you want the best possible tech support for your new notebook, buy an Apple MacBook.

For the third consecutive year, Apple has topped Laptop Mag’s Tech Support Showdown, grabbing honors for its strong combination of phone and web-based assistance. Part of Purch’s tech brand portfolio, Laptop Mag’s Tech Support Showdown has been a popular consumer guide for over 10 years.

To research each company included in the Tech Support Showdown, Laptop Mag reporters went undercover, making support calls and querying the support sites, live chat and social media responses from the top 10 notebook-makers. Each vendor received a grade on a 100-point scale, with 60 points weighted toward online support and 40 toward phone support.

“We’ve been evaluating tech support for laptop-makers for more than 10 years, and we’ve evolved the way we test to help our readers make sense of all of the options available to them,” said Mark Spoonauer, Laptop Mag’s editor-in-chief, in a statement. “While some brands offered accurate information, it’s surprising how clueless some tech support reps were about their own company’s hardware and software.”

To see how all of the major brands fared, visit Laptop Mag’s full Tech Support Showdown report here.

Source: Purch