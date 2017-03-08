“Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new iPad within the next few weeks,” Michael Moore reports for The Express.

“That’s according to a new report from Apple World, which noted an interesting development in the online ordering page for the iPad,” Moore reports. “Clicking on the ‘Check Availability’ option for the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2 on Apple’s website apparently now shows the date of April 4th, suggesting this is when it will land.”

“No less than three iPad devices are expected to be unveiled as Apple looks to relaunch into the tablet marketNo less than three iPad devices are expected to be unveiled as Apple looks to relaunch into the tablet market.

This includes an entirely new edition of the iPad featuring a 10-10.5in screen that stretches almost to the edge of the front panel. This includes an entirely new edition of the iPad featuring a 10-10.5in screen that stretches almost to the edge of the front panel.”

Read more in the full article here.