“First-quarter 2017 results of Taiwan-based makers in the iPad supply chain, notably touch panel makers TPK Holding and General Interface Solution (GIS), are hanging in the balance, depending on when Apple is going release its new iPad Pro lineup, according to industry sources,” Siu Han and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes.

“Vendors have hoped that at least one of the two large-size tablets, 10.5-inch iPad or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, will be released in the first quarter of 2017 along with the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad,” Han and Shen report. “However, the sources said that they are now more certain that both of the planned two large-size models will not come until May-June, thereby affecting first-quarter sales of supply chain makers.”

Han and Shen report, “Overall, shipments of iPad devices are expected to reach 40 million units in 2017, down slightly from a year earlier, the sources estimated.”

