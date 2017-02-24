“Vendors have hoped that at least one of the two large-size tablets, 10.5-inch iPad or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, will be released in the first quarter of 2017 along with the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad,” Han and Shen report. “However, the sources said that they are now more certain that both of the planned two large-size models will not come until May-June, thereby affecting first-quarter sales of supply chain makers.”
Han and Shen report, “Overall, shipments of iPad devices are expected to reach 40 million units in 2017, down slightly from a year earlier, the sources estimated.”
MacDailyNews Take: Boy, it’s been quite the wait on iPad (not as bad as many Macs, but still)! At least Apple will have set themselves up for much easier compares on the iPad unit sales front.
Anyway, even down slightly at 40 million for calendar 2017 (and, that is low, as we expect a return to growth for iPad this year), plus at least 20 million Macs (especially if we, as we also expect, see some new Macs this year), keeps #1 Apple at the top of PC manufacturers with a 5+ million unit advantage over the likes of #2 (Lenovo or HP) which will likely excrete under 55 million pieces of crap upon the great unwashed.