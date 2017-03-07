“This makes sense for one more reason as well,” Sande writes. “At Apple’s last event at 1 Infinite Loop, Tim Cook noted that it would be the last one at the current Apple headquarters.”
“We now know that Apple Park is scheduled to open in April, 2017,” Sande writes. “t could be that Apple will have the reveal of the new iPad lineup in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater onsite.”
MacDailyNews Take: Filed firmly under speculative rumor, but we hope it’s so because we’re very much primed and ready for new iPads!