“We’ve been hearing recurring rumors that a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a possible 10.5-inch iPad Pro, a revised 9.7-inch model to replace the iPad Air 2, and even a 7.9-inch iPad mini update might be announced soon,” Steve Sande writes for Apple World Today. “Perhaps Apple’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, meaning that the new device would have ‘same day’ availability after an announcement.”

“This makes sense for one more reason as well,” Sande writes. “At Apple’s last event at 1 Infinite Loop, Tim Cook noted that it would be the last one at the current Apple headquarters.”

“We now know that Apple Park is scheduled to open in April, 2017,” Sande writes. “t could be that Apple will have the reveal of the new iPad lineup in the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater onsite.”

