“FBI General Counsel James Baker will take his place for a conversation with Jeffrey Herbst of Newseum,” Linda Park reports for SXSW.
“The pair will discuss the intersection of national security, technology and First Amendment rights,” Park reports. “In light of the Snowden revelations and the FBI vs Apple controversies, the speed at which technology has overwhelmed our regulatory and legal apparatus makes these issues particularly timely to discuss.”
Park reports, “This session will take place on March 13, 2017 at the Hilton Austin Downtown at 5:00pm.”
MacDailyNews Take: Shocking.
