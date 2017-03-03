“We selected the five-star iPad Mini 4 – which is closest to the Switch on screen size and price – sent it into a darkened room with the Switch and poked them both with sticks until fighting ensued,” Rowlands writes.
“If you want a games machine that’ll go anywhere, work on your TV and do other stuff, too – not to mention offer up a lot more games and content – then buy an iPad Mini 4,” Rowlands writes. “If you have to have those Nintendo exclusives, though, and want an experience that can’t be imitated – from the Joy-Cons to the astounding ease of the Dock – there’s no other answer than the Switch.”
Tons more in the full shootout here.
MacDailyNews Take: We bet a lot of people will opt to have both an iPad and a Nintendo Switch!