“Apple hasn’t updated some of its Macs in three years, and this has got Apple’s professional users worried – but Apple CEO, Tom Cook, took a few moments to promise bread and circuses during last night’s shareholder’s meeting,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “‘You will see us do more in the pro area,’ Cook promised. ‘The pro area is very important to us. The creative area is very important to us in particular.'”

“The Apple leader’s statements may be understood as a cool glass of water in the desert for many creative pros,” Evans writes. “There is little doubt, at least when it comes to Apple desktops, that the Mac Pro market has been poorly served.”

“In further statements, Cook suggested some philosophical change within company management,” Evans writes. “When asked if Apple has plans to merge Macs and iPads in some way, he said: ‘Expect us to do more and more where people will view it as a laptop replacement, but not a Mac replacement – the Mac does so much more… To merge these worlds, you would lose the simplicity of one, and the power of the other… Don’t think something we’ve done or something that we’re doing that isn’t visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere.’

