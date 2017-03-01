“The Apple leader’s statements may be understood as a cool glass of water in the desert for many creative pros,” Evans writes. “There is little doubt, at least when it comes to Apple desktops, that the Mac Pro market has been poorly served.”
“In further statements, Cook suggested some philosophical change within company management,” Evans writes. “When asked if Apple has plans to merge Macs and iPads in some way, he said: ‘Expect us to do more and more where people will view it as a laptop replacement, but not a Mac replacement – the Mac does so much more… To merge these worlds, you would lose the simplicity of one, and the power of the other… Don’t think something we’ve done or something that we’re doing that isn’t visible yet is a signal that our priorities are elsewhere.’
MacDailyNews Take: All eyes on WWDC 2017.