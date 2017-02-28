“Same goes for Chrome OS and Android. These operating systems are just too limited for me: when I’m annoyed by the way something works, I want to change it better suit my preferences,” Bohn writes. “On Mac and Windows, you can do it. On iOS, Android, and Chrome OS, it’s harder, if not impossible.”
“Anyway, I come not to rag on the iPad, but to praise the Mac. Specifically, the little apps that live in the menubar and make my life easier every day,” Bohn writes. “I’ve already extolled the virtues of Alfred, which I use for keyboard shortcuts, clipboard history, and more. Here, I’d like to talk about everything that’s sitting in my menubar. It’s a lot.”
MacDailyNews Take: If you ever wanted to load up – and wring more out of – your Mac’s menu bar, this article is for you!
The Mac’s malleability is yet another of its great advantages over iPad.
As we wrote back in December 2015:
Imagine an “iOS Pro” mode.
Turn on iOS Pro on your iPad Pro
1. Tap Settings > General, and make sure iOS Pro is turned on.
2. There is no step two.
Hey, we can dream, can’t we?
Shouldn’t such a thing already exist? Where would iPad sales be if it did?