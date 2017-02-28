“There are plenty of people who have made the iPad their main computer with great success — but I am not one of them, and I don’t think I’ll become one of them in the foreseeable future,” Dieter Bohn writes for The Verge.

“Same goes for Chrome OS and Android. These operating systems are just too limited for me: when I’m annoyed by the way something works, I want to change it better suit my preferences,” Bohn writes. “On Mac and Windows, you can do it. On iOS, Android, and Chrome OS, it’s harder, if not impossible.”

“Anyway, I come not to rag on the iPad, but to praise the Mac. Specifically, the little apps that live in the menubar and make my life easier every day,” Bohn writes. “I’ve already extolled the virtues of Alfred, which I use for keyboard shortcuts, clipboard history, and more. Here, I’d like to talk about everything that’s sitting in my menubar. It’s a lot.”

Read more in the full article here.