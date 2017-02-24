When Apple unveiled iPhone 7 and their flagship iPhone 7 Plus, the company “also unveiled three new sets of wireless Beats headphones, as well as its own AirPod earphones,” James Titcomb reports for The Telegraph. “It was the first time Beats headphones had shared the stage at an Apple event, and were the first that seemed fully developed under Apple’s ownership. Two of them – the Beats Solo 3 and Powerbeats 3 – were upgrades on previous models, but the third, Beats X , were something new: a ‘neckbud’ design meant for everyday use.”

“They are far from the first set of wireless neckbud headphones, but they are the first featuring Apple’s W1 technology (the company’s take on Bluetooth) which means they are a doddle to set up – you just hold down the on button and a screen pops up on your iPhone (iPad, Mac, etc.) asking if you want to connect,” Titcomb reports. “W1 also means longer-range and greater efficiency: Beats claims a battery life of eight hours, and you get a good 25 to 30 metres range before sound cuts out, so you don’t have to worry about carrying your phone around in your pocket.”



“I’ve struggled with Apple’s own AirPods, which don’t feel secure in my ear, but the Beats’ in-ear design has fit perfectly for me. You get four sizes of eartips as well as wingtips for additional sturdiness in the box, but I haven’t had to try them as the default ones fit snugly, even when exercising,” Titcomb reports. “Bluetooth headphones have been criticised in the past for poor battery life and unreliable connections, but neither charge can be levelled at the Beats X. It’s unclear how much of it is down to Apple’s W1 magic but these work flawlessly… True audiophiles may want to look elsewhere. But for day-to-day use, the Beats X come highly recommended.”

