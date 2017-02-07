“The shipping date was announced by the Beats Twitter account,” Wuerthele reports. “It is unclear if the launch extends outside the U.S.”
“The $149 BeatsX headphones were first announced alongside the iPhone 7 last September,” Wuerthele reports. “Apple’s custom W1 chip found in the AirPods and the BeatsX simplifies wireless Bluetooth pairing, automatically prompting users to connect through a paired iPhone, and sharing the pairing data with other iCloud-connected accessories. The proprietary W1 chip also improves connectivity and range over standard Bluetooth.”
MacDailyNews Take: Never before has so much distorted mud been transmitted wirelessly.
Yes, we have a rather low opinion of Beats’ products’ ability to correctly reproduce audio.
