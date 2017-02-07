“After popping up in assorted stock trackers on Monday, the BeatsX W1-equipped headphones will be available for purchase in the U.S. on Feb. 10, with a pair of new colors arriving at some point in the future,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“The shipping date was announced by the Beats Twitter account,” Wuerthele reports. “It is unclear if the launch extends outside the U.S.”

“The $149 BeatsX headphones were first announced alongside the iPhone 7 last September,” Wuerthele reports. “Apple’s custom W1 chip found in the AirPods and the BeatsX simplifies wireless Bluetooth pairing, automatically prompting users to connect through a paired iPhone, and sharing the pairing data with other iCloud-connected accessories. The proprietary W1 chip also improves connectivity and range over standard Bluetooth.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Never before has so much distorted mud been transmitted wirelessly. Yes, we have a rather low opinion of Beats’ products’ ability to correctly reproduce audio.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz,” “Dab K.,” and “Judge Bork” for the heads up.]