“Apple set a closing record of $135.72 a share Friday,” Thomas reports. “Earlier last week, the iPhone maker’s stock surpassed a prior record set in April 2015 of $134.54 a share.”
“Shares of Apple are up 18 percent for the year so far,” Thomas reports. “Microsoft, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook have hit all-time intraday highs this year.”
MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice! To the moon!
