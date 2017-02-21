“Shares of Apple hit an all-time high in intraday trade Tuesday, extending recent gains into record territory after nearly two years without a new high,” Lauren Thomas reports for CNBC. “The stock traded about half a percent higher above $136 a share as of 11:01 a.m., ET.”

“Apple set a closing record of $135.72 a share Friday,” Thomas reports. “Earlier last week, the iPhone maker’s stock surpassed a prior record set in April 2015 of $134.54 a share.”

“Shares of Apple are up 18 percent for the year so far,” Thomas reports. “Microsoft, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook have hit all-time intraday highs this year.”

