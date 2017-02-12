“Apple already appears to be making good on its promise with the revelation that the forthcoming iOS 10.3 will use APFS,” Leventhal reports. “With APFS taking the next step, I decided to check back in on snapshots.”
“Snapshot are going to be a powerful feature of APFS. Beyond creating snapshots, mounting them, and reverting volumes to earlier snapshots, they have the potential to form the basis for an efficient and robust backup systems,” Leventhal reports. “Apple (or a third party!) could arrange for snapshots to be taken periodically and then backup files changed between snapshots when a backup device is available. That could be a disk in your house or a cloud service from Apple, Dropbox, Google, or someone else. With its unknown utilities and unpublished APIs, Apple has already enabled a whole new collection of backup tools.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s very encouraging to see the pace with which Apple is moving on APFS. Moving to a modern, unified file system across all devices will help Apple move faster, with fewer errors. A replacement for HFS+ is long overdue!
SEE ALSO:
