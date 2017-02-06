“APFS is the Apple File System. It was introduced at WWDC 2016 and, starting this year, it will replace the existing file system, HFS+, on Apple Watch, Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac, and Mac Pro,” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore. “Apple made a developer preview available for macOS Sierra back at WWDC and, with iOS 10.3 beta, Apple’s made APFS available for testing on iPhone as well.”

“Many people don’t need to know much about Apple File System,” Ritchie writes. “It’s an implementation detail that will be largely transparent to end-users when it rolls out. Any future features it enables, like smarter backups and faster updates, and things we haven’t even thought about yet, will no doubt get market all on their own anyway. For them, APFS will likewise be an implementation detail.”

Ritchie writes, “For anyone interested in file systems, though, there’s a lot in APFS to find interesting.”

