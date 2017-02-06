“Many people don’t need to know much about Apple File System,” Ritchie writes. “It’s an implementation detail that will be largely transparent to end-users when it rolls out. Any future features it enables, like smarter backups and faster updates, and things we haven’t even thought about yet, will no doubt get market all on their own anyway. For them, APFS will likewise be an implementation detail.”
Ritchie writes, “For anyone interested in file systems, though, there’s a lot in APFS to find interesting.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s very encouraging to see the pace with which Apple is moving on APFS. Moving to a modern, unified file system across all devices will help Apple move faster, with fewer errors. A replacement for HFS+ is long overdue!
