“Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 both address a major flaw of the first-generation model with significant speed improvements, and all Apple Watches benefit from a performance boost and a simpler interface with watchOS 3,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “So what’s next for Apple Watch and watchOS this year?”

“A supply chain report out of Asia earlier this year claimed Apple is planning to introduce a third-generation Apple Watch later this fall with a focus on improved battery life,” Hall writes. “Apple Watch Series 2 owners will be quick to tell you battery life has improved since the first-gen model, however, so improving battery efficiency could be used for a number of things other than extending battery life.”

“Some version of an always-on display is my most wanted feature,” Hall writes. “Apple’s raise-to-wake wrist detection works well, but showing the static time without animations or the rest of the watch face would both be a cool effect and a practical improvement. Further emphasizing the health tracking space, built-in sleep tracking remains a major opportunity for Apple Watch today…”

MacDailyNews Take: Cellular connectivity would be useful for runners out on the road with only their Apple Watches, not only for phone calls, but for streaming Apple Music. We’d also like to see a built-in camera for snapping a quick shot and also for FaceTime calls.

