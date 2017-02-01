“Last night, Apple reported a terrific end to 2016, breaking its record for quarterly revenue with a gargantuan $78.4 billion for the final three months of the year,” Vlad Savov reports for The Verge.

“The company also checked off record revenues from its iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Services divisions,” Savov reports. “There’s no denying it has been a phenomenal success from a company that has repeatedly defied its critics. But there’s one little asterisk to the whole happy affair, and that’s the fact that Apple’s financial Q1 2017 stretched out to 14 weeks rather than the usual 13, owing to a calendar peculiarity.

Savov reports, “What it means now is that the company’s totals for the last three months of 2016 look better than they otherwise might have done, while its numbers for the first three months of 2017 are likely to look worse.”

