“The company also checked off record revenues from its iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Services divisions,” Savov reports. “There’s no denying it has been a phenomenal success from a company that has repeatedly defied its critics. But there’s one little asterisk to the whole happy affair, and that’s the fact that Apple’s financial Q1 2017 stretched out to 14 weeks rather than the usual 13, owing to a calendar peculiarity.
Savov reports, “What it means now is that the company’s totals for the last three months of 2016 look better than they otherwise might have done, while its numbers for the first three months of 2017 are likely to look worse.”
MacDailyNews Take: Good thing there will be a tenth anniversary iPhone to obliterate the tough compare.
In fact, maybe that’s why there were no new iPads for Christmas. Why set a bar so high you cannot clear it when you’re already likely to post all-time record earnings anyway, right?