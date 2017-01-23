“Apple is investigating multiple reports from iPhone owners of AirPods randomly disconnecting and reconnecting during calls,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.

“A MacRumors forum thread and a long thread on Apple’s Support Communities website has been generated by AirPods users who are regularly experiencing Bluetooth connection dropouts during phone calls, despite the fact that the wireless earphones almost never lose their connection when used to listen to music or anything else,” Hardwick reports.

Hardwick reports, “At present, the issue appears to be limited to iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices, with several users reporting no such problems after upgrading to an iPhone 7.”

