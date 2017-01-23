“Chinese manufacturing giant Foxconn is considering investing $7 billion to build a new factory in the US assembling flat panel screens,” James Vincent reports for The Verge. “Reports from The Wall Street Journal and the Nikkei Asian Review say Foxconn chairman Terry Gou discussed the plans at a company event this weekend, speculating that the factory could create 30,000 to 50,000 new jobs.”

“The new factory might be a joint investment with Apple. ‘Apple is willing to invest in the facility together because they need the [panels] as well,’ said Gou according to the Nikkei Asian Review,” Vincent reports. “Any investment by Apple in the project would be a political victory for President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly railed against the iPhone-maker for outsourcing jobs to China.”

U.S. President Donald Trump and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son in December 2016

U.S. President Donald Trump and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son in December 2016

 
“Bloomberg reports that the new facility would also involve Japanese display manufacturer Sharp, which Foxconn bought last year for $3.5 billion,” Vincent reports. “This isn’t the first we’ve heard of these plans, as Foxconn’s logo (as well as the $7 billion figure) both appeared in a presentation to journalists by SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son last December. In the same presentation it was announced that SoftBank would invest $50 billion in the US over the next four years.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Climate change you can believe in. 😉

SEE ALSO:
Foxconn and Apple may team to build $7 billion manufacturing facility in U.S.; could create 50,000 new jobs during President Donald Trump’s first year – January 23, 2017
Foxconn-Sharp considering LCD plant in USA, plans in response to President-elect Trump’s ‘Make in America’ call – January 13, 2017
With President Trump soon to take office, Apple looks to boost its ‘Made in America’ credentials – January 10, 2017
Make America Insanely Great Again: Apple seeks to expand Made in USA manufacturing – January 9, 2017
Apple invests $1 billion in SoftBank’s massive tech fund; may help company get in President Trump’s good graces – January 4, 2017
Apple in talks to invest $1 billion in SoftBank tech fund – December 13, 2016
Softbank to invest $50 billion in the U.S., create 50,000 new tech jobs after meeting with President-elect Trump – and Apple supplier Foxconn is in on the deal – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump invites tech leaders to roundtable in Manhattan next week – December 6, 2016
President-elect Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook that he’d like to see Apple make products in the U.S. – November 23, 2016
President-elect Trump says Apple CEO Tim Cook called him after election victory – November 22, 2016
Apple could make iPhones in the U.S.A. under President Trump, sources say – November 17, 2016
Japan’s Softbank just became one of Apple’s most important suppliers – July 18, 2016