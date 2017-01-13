“Elago has just launched one of its best products,” Kanika reports for iTechPost.

“The Elago W3 Apple Watch stand is one such invention made by the company that is remarkably nostalgic,” Kanika reports. “It turns the smartwatch into a miniature Macintosh, at least in appearance.”

“It is a $15 silicone smartwatch stand that makes the Apple watch looks like a miniature Macintosh, which has a floppy drive cutout and all the other things,” Kanika reports. “It also supports Apple’s Nightstand Mode, so that one can use the mini Macintosh as an alarm clock kept by the bedside table. It even works with other Apple Watch series such as Series 1 and series 2, including both the 38mm and 42mm versions.”

