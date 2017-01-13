“Now that we’ve factored in the new battery-life measurements, the laptops’ overall scores have risen, and all three machines now fall well within the recommended range in Consumer Reports ratings,” Consumer Reports writes. “The three MacBook Pros in our labs include two 13-inch models, one with Apple’s new Touch Bar and one without the Touch Bar; and a 15-inch model. (All 15-inch MacBook Pros come with the Touch Bar.) The new average battery-life results are, in order, 15.75 hours, 18.75 hours, and 17.25 hours.”
“Apple’s updated software is available through Apple’s Beta Software Program now, and will be rolled out in a full Software Update to all users in several weeks,” Consumer Reports writes. “According to Apple, the new software fixes a bug in Safari that caused the poor battery-life results in Consumer Reports testing.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The problem was Consumer Reports‘ testing methodology to which the disingenuous Consumer Reports will not own up. Consumer Reports‘ continued duplicitous attempt to blame an obscure bug is a copout.
Again, Consumer Reports is, was, and has always been a joke when it comes to testing anything remotely associated with tech (to say nothing of devices running the world’s most advanced operating systems). The rag is nothing more than an anachronism for grandma to use to reassure herself that she bought the right vacuum cleaner (even though she didn’t unless she bought a Miele – which she almost certainly did not since she’s an unfortunate Consumer Reports subscriber).
