“It’s pretty simple to call someone using the Touch Bar with FaceTime. You have to set up whom you want to talk to first,” Gil writes. “But once you have a contact selected, you can let your fingers do the walking.”
“While on a FaceTime call, you can quickly see how long you’ve been chatting. Check the running time directly under the contact’s name,” Gil writes. “You can also enter full screen mode, end the call, and mute your audio with just a tap on the Touch bar.”
MacDailyNews Take: FaceTime is yet another app which shows off the usefulness and hints at the valuable potential of Apple’s revolutionary Touch Bar.
We want an Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch Bar for our iMacs ASAP, Apple!