“Pornhub appears to have wrapped up yet another spectacular year in 2016,” MIX reports for TNW. “Earlier this week, the porn giant dropped its annual yearly review and its findings are nothing but filled with insight.”

“According to the data, the company racked up over 23 billion visits to its website throughout the last twelve months, accumulating a total of nearly 92 billion video views during 2016. To give you some more context, this accounts for approximately 4.6 billion hours of porn watching,” MIX reports for TNW. “In line with the larger shift towards mobile browsing, Pornhub revealed that over 60 percent of its users prefer to stream raunchy content from their smartphones – and that’s without factoring in the additional 11 percent of users that opt to use their tablets for such activities.”

“While desktop streaming makes up for a little less than 30 percent of all incoming traffic, statistics reveal Windows users are by far the busiest wankers on the internet,” MIX reports for TNW. “In comparisons to the measly 14 percent of users who watch porn on their Macs, Windows users seem to have had their hands full in 2016, accounting for 80 percent of all porn content streamed on desktop.”

“Moving onto mobile. The playing field is pretty even here, with Android and Apple iOS almost at par with one another,” Pornhub reports. “Android leading with 3% more users on Pornhub than Apple iOS (47% of Pornhub’s mobile users). Android’s mobile market share has increase by 5% over the last year.”

“Mobile users are torn between Chrome and Safari (each browser holding 43% of Pornhub users),” Pornhub reports. “However Chrome has gained 25% of the traffic share while Safari has only gained 1%.”

