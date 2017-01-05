“Following a merry Christmas, Apple is kicking off the new year with a press release touting how well its popular App Store is doing,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “New Year’s Day was the ‘busiest single day ever,’ according to the Mac maker, generating $240 million in sales. Collectively, developers earned over $20 billion in 2016, up 40% from 2015. The cumulative developer payout since the App Store’s launch in 2008 is now $60 billion. There are now 2.2 million apps available in the App Store.”

“It took a full two years for the App Store to pay out its first $1 billion to developers,” Niu writes. “Just three years ago, the cumulative developer payout was $15 billion by the end of 2013, rising to $25 billion by the end of 2014. The most recent update prior to this release was a tweet from Tim Cook in August, when the cumulative payout hit $50 billion.”

Niu writes, “Considering Apple’s long-standing 70/30 split, the $20 billion payout to developers in 2016 translates into approximately $8.6 billion going into Apple’s anodized aluminum coffers.”

Read more in the full article here.