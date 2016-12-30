“Predictions are a tricky business. Suggesting that Apple’s port elimination trend would continue was a safe bet in January of this year,” Erik Eckel writes for TechRepublic. “The forecast proved correct when new MacBook Pros were introduced that emphasize USB-C ports and iPhone 7s hit the scene packing a single lightning port and no audio jack.”

“My prediction that Apple would introduce its own streaming service in 2016? Well, we’re all still waiting for that one,” Eckel writes. “What innovations or changes does Apple have in store for 2017? Here are three predictions…”

“With high certainty, look for Apple to introduce faster desktop computers. I believe Apple will introduce both boosted Mac Pro models possessing faster IO speeds, more potent processors, and even more capable video cards. Don’t be surprised if iMacs and Mac minis receive video processor, CPU, and IO improvements, too,” Eckel writes. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple introduces its own voice-activated, Siri-compatible speaker in 2017.”

Eckel writes, “Microsoft’s generating headlines (if not equally robust sales) with its Surface Pro 4 touch-screen tablets, and that could be all the reason Apple needs to add touch-screen displays to its laptop lineup.”

