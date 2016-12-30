“Arguably more than any time in the past decade, the political pressure is on for Apple to bring back at least some of its manufacturing jobs from overseas,” Evan Niu writes for The Motley Fool. “Beyond overtures from President-elect Donald Trump himself, his victory in November shows a resurgence of a nationalist mentality across large swaths of the U.S. population. The company is now tasked with navigating an increasingly complex political landscape while balancing its financial and operational needs, including the massive globalized supply chain infrastructure that it has built over the years.”

“Apple can’t just come out and say ‘no,’ even if it wants to,” Niu writes. “Yesterday, The New York Times published a thorough investigative report on Zhengzhou, China, known as ‘iPhone City.’ It’s a great read for Apple investors, but if you read between the lines, you may notice the possibility that Apple could be subtly pushing back on the current political pressures.”

“One of the ways that Apple has changed under CEO Tim Cook is that it is much more engaged with the media. Trading access for positive coverage is one of the oldest tricks in the media playbook, and Apple long played this game in spades under Jobs,” Niu writes. “Apple is extremely thoughtful, deliberate, and intelligent when it comes to influencing the media, so it’s hard to chalk it up to coincidence.”

