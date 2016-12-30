“Apple can’t just come out and say ‘no,’ even if it wants to,” Niu writes. “Yesterday, The New York Times published a thorough investigative report on Zhengzhou, China, known as ‘iPhone City.’ It’s a great read for Apple investors, but if you read between the lines, you may notice the possibility that Apple could be subtly pushing back on the current political pressures.”
“One of the ways that Apple has changed under CEO Tim Cook is that it is much more engaged with the media. Trading access for positive coverage is one of the oldest tricks in the media playbook, and Apple long played this game in spades under Jobs,” Niu writes. “Apple is extremely thoughtful, deliberate, and intelligent when it comes to influencing the media, so it’s hard to chalk it up to coincidence.”
Much more in the full article – very highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: When reading the “news,” always ask yourself why that story was written, approved, and published. (With actual events, always read articles on that event from various media outlets. The differences in tone and other discrepancies can be very enlightening.)
Now, despite Apple’s extreme thoughtfulness, deliberateness, and intelligence, someone just has to get President-elect Trump to read The New York Times.
