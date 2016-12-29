“‘Samsung was able to fend off other Android competition, and Apple, too, thanks to Apple’s own lack of a wowing product this year,’ Mr. Baker said,” Olivarez-Giles reports. “The iPhone 7 did produce strong sales for Apple, but Apple hasn’t said yet whether or not the sale will be enough to reverse its first annual revenue decline in 15 years, which the company reported in October.”
Olivarez-Giles reports, “‘Apple has the strongest ecosystem, with its hardware, software and app and content stores,’ said consumer tech and mobile industry consultant Chetan Sharma. ‘iPhone users looking for an upgrade stick with Apple. But in a year when Samsung dropped the ball in a huge way,’ he said, Apple ‘didn’t have a phone with a compelling enough feature set to lure Samsung owners away.'”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll pass on the baseless, fact-free spin and wait for the hard sales figures, thanks.
SEE ALSO:
Apple device activations doubled beleaguered Samsung’s during holiday season – December 28, 2016
Apple predicted to post all-time holiday quarter revenue record on strong iPhone 7/Plus sales – December 22, 2016