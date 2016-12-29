Despite “the massive financial and reputational hit Samsung took in the second half of 2016 with the global recall of millions of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones… Samsung sales didn’t plummet because the majority of Android loyalists are already entrenched in Samsung products, said Stephen Baker, the primary hardware analyst at the NPD Group Inc. tech industry research firm,” Nathan Olivarez-Giles reports for The Wall Street Journal. “‘Most of those who bought or wanted to buy a Note 7 opted for a different high-end Galaxy phone,’ Mr. Baker said.”

“‘Samsung was able to fend off other Android competition, and Apple, too, thanks to Apple’s own lack of a wowing product this year,’ Mr. Baker said,” Olivarez-Giles reports. “The iPhone 7 did produce strong sales for Apple, but Apple hasn’t said yet whether or not the sale will be enough to reverse its first annual revenue decline in 15 years, which the company reported in October.”

Olivarez-Giles reports, “‘Apple has the strongest ecosystem, with its hardware, software and app and content stores,’ said consumer tech and mobile industry consultant Chetan Sharma. ‘iPhone users looking for an upgrade stick with Apple. But in a year when Samsung dropped the ball in a huge way,’ he said, Apple ‘didn’t have a phone with a compelling enough feature set to lure Samsung owners away.'”

