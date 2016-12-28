“Nearly half of all new mobile device and app activations across the United States during the week leading up to Christmas and the beginning of Chanukah were for the Apple iPhone, according to analyst firm Flurry,” Corinne Reichert reports for ZDNet. “Flurry reported that during the week, 44 percent of all new phone and tablet activations involved Apple devices, while just 21 percent were across Samsung smartphones and tablets, with the latter still feeling the effects of its global recall of the Galaxy Note 7 in September following incidents of batteries catching fire or exploding.”

Reichert reports, “A blog post by Flurry director Chris Klotzbach and Flurry marketing and analytics manager Lali Kesiraju… added that Google’s new Pixel smartphones were noticeably but ‘not so surprisingly’ missing from the activations chart, attributing this to its mixed reception.”

“Earlier in December, Kantar reported that iOS holds the greatest market share in Japan, accounting for 51.7 percent of smartphone sales during the October quarter; 44 percent of sales in the United Kingdom; and grew by seven percentage points over the year to reach 40.5 percent of sales in the US,” Reichert reports. “IDC last month report[ed] that Apple’s Australian mobile market share grew from 40.41 percent last quarter to 46.42 percent this quarter, thanks to the launch of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.”

