Reichert reports, “A blog post by Flurry director Chris Klotzbach and Flurry marketing and analytics manager Lali Kesiraju… added that Google’s new Pixel smartphones were noticeably but ‘not so surprisingly’ missing from the activations chart, attributing this to its mixed reception.”
“Earlier in December, Kantar reported that iOS holds the greatest market share in Japan, accounting for 51.7 percent of smartphone sales during the October quarter; 44 percent of sales in the United Kingdom; and grew by seven percentage points over the year to reach 40.5 percent of sales in the US,” Reichert reports. “IDC last month report[ed] that Apple’s Australian mobile market share grew from 40.41 percent last quarter to 46.42 percent this quarter, thanks to the launch of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.”
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like people may finally be waking up to the fact that an iPhone knockoff from a South Korean dishwasher maker is not a real iPhone.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.