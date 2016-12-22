“Apple could beat its quarterly record for revenue set at this time last year, on the strength of the iPhone, increased Mac sales, and services, one analyst believes,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “But that growth could also be at the cost of 2017 expansion and a soft ‘iPhone 8’ demand.”

“Brean Capital analyst Ananda Baruah believes Apple is looking at a quarter where earnings will exceed $76 billion, topping the record set in Apple’s first fiscal quarter in 2016,” Wuerthele reports. “He also expects to see a slight increase in revenue gleaned from Mac sales in 2016 versus the year-ago quarter, with a continued drop in iPad sales, but offset by the release of the Apple Watch in September.”

“The firm believes that the growth will come at the expense of the next quarter,” Wuerthele reports. “While the firm is looking forward to the ‘iPhone 8,’ it points to a ‘lack of model clarity’ and ‘lack of super-compelling new features’ — the same as most analysts did with the iPhone 7 — for what it sees to be a muted demand for the new iPhone range in the fall of 2017.”

MacDailyNews Take: He had us until he went stupid on the tenth anniversary iPhone being anything other than spectacular and therefore facing “muted demand.” Puleeze.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]