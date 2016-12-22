“Apple is reportedly replacing or repairing iPhone 7 Plus units that have developed camera faults,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “Some users on Reddit and around the web have complained of black and purple screens and error messages when opening the camera app, supposedly due to a dodgy iSight sensor.”

“When the viewfinder does work and a preview image appears, it has a black, green, or purple tint, users report,” Bell reports. “This is sometimes accompanied by an error message that warns ‘iPhone needs to cool down,’ even though the device doesn’t feel warm.”

“The good news is, those who are experiencing this problem are getting help from Apple,” Bell reports. “Some users report that their handsets were repaired under warranty without any issues, while others received complete replacement units.”

