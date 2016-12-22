“When the viewfinder does work and a preview image appears, it has a black, green, or purple tint, users report,” Bell reports. “This is sometimes accompanied by an error message that warns ‘iPhone needs to cool down,’ even though the device doesn’t feel warm.”
“The good news is, those who are experiencing this problem are getting help from Apple,” Bell reports. “Some users report that their handsets were repaired under warranty without any issues, while others received complete replacement units.”
MacDailyNews Take: Contact Apple or, better yet, plan a trip to your local Apple Store if you’re experienceing these issues.