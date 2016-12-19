“Given its visibility, it should come as no surprise that it became the top ranked game by downloads across 60 countries immediately after launch,” Singh writes. “Based on preliminary estimates, this includes over 10 million downloads and over $4 million in consumer spend worldwide on December 15.”
Singh writes, “Its early visibility also helped attract hardcore fans — in other words, players who were more likely to pay the $9.99 fee to unlock the full game.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now, after the rush from Mario fans, we’ll see how it does with converting the general iPhone user base.
