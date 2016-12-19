“Super Mario Run, Nintendo’s first real move into the world of mobile gaming, launched in 151 countries yesterday on the iOS App Store,” Sameer Singh writes for App Annie. “The game was heavily featured on the App Store months before it released, racking up more than 20 million pre-registrations.”

“Given its visibility, it should come as no surprise that it became the top ranked game by downloads across 60 countries immediately after launch,” Singh writes. “Based on preliminary estimates, this includes over 10 million downloads and over $4 million in consumer spend worldwide on December 15.”

Singh writes, “Its early visibility also helped attract hardcore fans — in other words, players who were more likely to pay the $9.99 fee to unlock the full game.”

