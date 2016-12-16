“A lot of people downloaded Super Mario Run on Thursday — three times as many as downloaded Pokémon Go on its first day — but lots of people weren’t happy with what they got,” Ina Fried reports for Recode.

“The app, Nintendo’s first iPhone game, was downloaded more than 2.8 million times globally, according to Apptopia. That compares to 900,000 first-day downloads of Pokémon Go,” Fried reports. “As notable as the downloads, though, was the fact that half of the 33,000 people who rated the app gave it just one star, Apptopia said.”

Fried reports, “Chief among the gripes was how little free play is offered before users have to fork over the full $9.99 price for the iPhone game.”

Read more in the full article here.